LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- As temperatures begin to closer to 100 degrees across the metro, motorists should be aware that the extreme heat can cause pavement “blow-ups” on roadways, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.
A pavement blow-up occurs when the roadway surface expands at a crack or joint where moisture has seeped in. The crack weakens the pavement and the heat causes the pavement to buckle and warp.
Several blow-ups have occurred on area routes, and MoDOT crews are monitoring other state routes, making repairs as they occur.
“We never know when or where a pavement blow-up will happen, but when it gets this hot outside, we’ll see them,” said Kansas City District Maintenance Engineer Lynelle Luther. “If you come across a blow-up, use extra caution, slow down, and give us a call to let us know so we can respond and fix it as soon as possible.”
You can call MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT to report pavement blow-ups.
