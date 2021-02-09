FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – During this cold snap, make sure to keep a close eye on your pet! Just because they have fur, doesn’t necessarily mean they’re protected. They can get hypothermia, frostbite, and even freeze to death in single digit temperatures.
If brining your pet inside isn’t an option, make sure they have shelter outside. A doghouse and some straw could be the difference between life and death. The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City can provide those if needed. Their number is (816) 353-0940.
PRCKC is also asking people to call them if they see any animals left outdoors without proper protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.