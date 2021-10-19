KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating and are on-scene at a Kansas City school after a student posted a threatening message on Snapchat.
The threat happened on Monday and targeted Smith-Hale Middle School, part of the Hickman Mills School District. A district representative told KCTV5 that there are now extra security and safety measures in place at the school.
"The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority, and we take all threats seriously," a letter from the district to parents states.
The school district has not said if the student who made the threat was identified and disciplined and/or arrested.
The following is the entire letter that was emailed out to parents:
Smith-Hale families,
This evening a student allegedly posted a threatening message on Snapchat directed towards Smith-Hale. The Kansas City Police Department has been notified and is investigating. We are working with KCPD and as a precaution will have extra security and safety measures in place at Smith-Hale. The safety of HMC-1 students and staff is our top priority and we take all threats seriously.
Thank you to the parents, students and community members who reported the threat to the police and administrators. We appreciate your partnership in keeping students safe.
Hickman-Mills School District
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.