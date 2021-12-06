KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- There were extra police at Wyandotte High School in KCK on Monday following threats made against the school on social media over the weekend.
The Kansas City, KS, School District became aware Sunday of the social media threat to shoot up the school. It was reported to campus police, who are working with KCK police on investigating where the post originated, who is responsible and the legitimacy of the threat.
In the meantime, the district sent a letter to parents letting them know about the post and that law enforcement was investigating. They also relayed that there would be additional officers at the school to be safe.
Crisis Intervention and Response Team members are on-hand to address any questions or concerns students or staff may have.
