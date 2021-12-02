BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Threatening graffiti was found in a Blue Spring South High School bathroom on Wednesday and Thursday, leading the school district to bring in extra officers over the next few days.
The school's principal sent a letter to parents noting that the school was safe, but that the threats were seriousness enough for the school district to conduct a thorough investigation. Principal Ryan Gettings said he would share any further information with parents as it becomes available.
One of the pieces of graffiti depicted a gun and said, "Be prepared for tomorrow." Another piece of graffiti showed a gun and made a specific threat of gun violence for a specific day.
One of the pieces of graffiti was found Wednesday. The other was discovered Thursday.
"School safety is of the utmost importance, and it takes all of us to keep our school safe," the letter said. "I want to thank those involved in reporting the incident. If you or your student are ever ware of any information that may be perceived as a threat to our school, please notify a school staff member immediately."
The principal's full letter is as follows:
Dear BSSHS Families,
Communication is important to us. We will always do our best to tell you what we can when we can. First, please note that our school is safe. Unfortunately, we became aware of some threatening graffiti drawn in one of our student bathrooms. As with any threat, our administrative team and the Department of Public Safety took the threat seriously and immediately began a thorough investigation. Out of an abundance of caution, additional officers will be at school in the coming days. In the meantime, if any new information becomes available, I will send out another update to families.
School safety is of the utmost importance, and it takes all of us to keep our school safe. I want to thank those involved in reporting the incident. If you or your student are ever aware of any information that may be perceived as a threat to our school, please notify a school staff member immediately.
If you have further questions or concerns, please feel free to contact us. As always, we appreciate your support and partnership.
Sincerely,
Ryan Gettings
Principal
