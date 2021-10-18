FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Colin Powell's distinguished military and political career was in many ways shaped in Kansas.
In turn, Powell left an impact on the Fort Leavenworth military base in several ways.
Jeffrey Wingo, Fort Leavenworth's director of public affairs, said Powell and his wife Alma lived on the base during two different stints.
After serving in Vietnam, Powell attended the Command General Staff College at the fort. Wingo said he graduated second in a class of 1,244.
Powell would later serve on the base as a one-star general, overseeing the U.S. Army Combined Arms Combat Development Activity.
"Colin Powell is highly revered here," Wingo said. "You'll find that on base are a lot of veterans who served in the military while he was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff."
During his time at Fort Leavenworth, Powell noticed that the base did not have any real tribute to the all-Black 9th and 10th Cavalry units -- part of the Buffalo Soldiers that were crucial to U.S. Military Operations following the Civil War -- only streets named for the units.
Edna Wagner, the director of the Richard Allen Cultural Center, said Powell came up with the idea for a permanent memorial while talking to his barber who had previously served in one of the units.
"He knew that those men were the shoulders he was standing on," Wagner said.
Powell would later spend years raising money for the memorial that now overlooks much of the base. He commemorated it in 1992, while he was serving as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.
"He left a legacy that many would pick up the sword and follow him," Wagner said.
In 2014, Fort Leavenworth added a bust of Powell along the "Circle of Firsts" trail that marks the first African-American men and women to achieve notable ranks and accomplishments in the military.
Throughout the day, many soldiers and veterans came to take pictures of the statue and to leave flowers.
"I'll always remember his kindness, his smile and what he brought to our country," Wagner said.
