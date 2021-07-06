OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) — The housing market across the country remains a hot seller’s market with sky-high home prices and more prospective buyers than there are available homes.
In the Kansas City metro, it’s been a seller’s market for a few years but things really intensified in 2020. Now, realtor Eli Medina believes the market is starting to cool down just a bit.
“We are kind of sensing a slight plateau in sales prices for the first time in maybe a few years now. We’re starting to see some actual price reductions one or two in some houses, which seems unheard of if you talk to buyers who have purchased a home in the last year,” Medina said.
According to data from Heartland MLS, the database used by all licensed realtors in Kansas City, the average home price for the metro area jumped 17.6 percent from $250,000 in 2020 to $294,009 in 2021.
Medina said the housing market have caused bidding wars, and a lot of disappointment for buyers in the last year, even forcing some people to give up on their home search temporarily.
“Unfortunately a lot of times it is first time buyers, or veterans. The VA loans, a lot of time are 0% down payment loans. And it is harder than ever for a veteran to get a house, not because they can’t qualify but because they can’t compete,” Medina said.
The rising home prices in Johnson County are even more steep. In 2020, the average cost of a home was $357,000, and in 2021 it’s $425,000, an increase of 18.8 percent.
“Johnson County prices have experienced the most appreciation of any home prices in all of Kansas City,” Medina said.
The rising cost isn’t just for purchasing a home either, it’s housing in general.
“I have seen rental rates skyrocket. And I’m not talking just in the hottest spots, I’m talking in the outskirts. Places you never thought would explode,” Medina said.
United Community Services of Johnson County, a health and human services non-profit, commissioned a housing study before the pandemic began. Results of the study revealed housing becoming more and more unaffordable in Johnson County. The group now has a toolkit for Johnson County municipalities with ways to alleviate the problem.
“We know that in Johnson County, 40% of our renters are housing cost burdened, which means they’re paying more than 30% of their income and housing cost. And almost one in five home owners with a mortgage are housing cost burdened,” Executive Director Julie Brewer said.
Brewer said the reason UCS is interested in the housing issue, is because of how it’s tied to just about every other aspect of life, including health.
“If I’m cost burdened in my housing, what am I not being able to take care of? The number one thing they take care of with their housing. The last thing that they take care of? Their health. So we know that there is a direct correlation between housing and health,” Brewer said.
The goals for JOCO cities in the new toolkit include preserving existing housing, reducing other household expenses so housing is more affordable, increasing the variety of housing, and incentivizing affordable housing.
“This is our best opportunity as a region, knowing that we’re all impacted by this issue, to work collaboratively on what do solutions look like,” Brewer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.