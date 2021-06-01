KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What appeared on the surface to be a small win Tuesday for one side in the battle over the police budget could actually be something else entirely: A nudge from a judge to come to a compromise.
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners filed suit Friday against the City of Kansas City, the mayor, the city council, the city manager and the finance director after the city council voted 9-to-4 to strip the budget the board adopted in April down to the state mandated minimum and place the remainder -- plus an added $3 million -- in a fund to be negotiated with the board.
The matter was set for a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday morning, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge canceled the hearing. He issued an order that the city get 14 days to prepare its response to the lawsuit in court. His order also required that the police budget be returned, for the next 30 days, to where it was before the city council voted retroactively to alter it.
That means returning to the budget adopted by the state-appointed Board of Police Commissioners in April. The effect is similar to the temporary restraining order the board had asked for in its lawsuit, but what happened Tuesday was not a ruling; it was more like an order to pump the brakes.
“I read the judge's order today as really encouraging the parties to talk to each other and attempt to resolve this,” said Brendan Roediger.
Roediger is a professor at the St. Louis University School of Law who specializes in civil litigation.
“Oh yes, for sure. Just leave everything the way it is and you all seriously talk about resolving your issues,” was the summary Greg Plumb provided.
Plumb is a Professor of Criminal Justice at Park University. Prior to his career in academia, he had a legal career working as a prosecutor in Platte County. He’s also a Parkville alderman.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has stated that the effort to take some control of the police budget away from the state-appointed board is about finding new approaches for preventing violent crime.
The mayor responded to the judge’s order today by saying, in part, “We look forward to having our arguments on behalf of Kansas City’s taxpayers, neighborhoods, and survivors of violent crime heard in court.”
But, the two professors say both sides are likely already negotiating a way to avoid having a judge make the final call.
“I think that's almost certainly happening on some level. I mean, this is playing out publicly but it's also playing out privately,” said Roediger
Plumb said the board was right to file suit but thinks it would be a good thing if it could be resolved outside of court.
“The police department wants to solve the problems and the city wants to solve the problem. It’s unfortunate that they haven’t been able to work together to come up with a common solution,” he opined.
The mayor’s full statement in response to the judge’s order is below:
“Kansas City will fight vigorously this effort to keep our hands tied in solving one of our greatest challenges for decades. Kansas City will fight to shine light on best practices and community collaboration with our police officers, rather than stay in the dark about where taxpayer money goes, what we’re doing, and how the hell we can once and for all get out of this situation. We have a murder problem and it's getting worse. I’m committed to solving it, even if it takes us going all the way to the United States Supreme Court.
“Our lawyers worked hard through the holiday weekend to review the filings and to provide the City a vigorous defense. We look forward to having our arguments on behalf of Kansas City’s taxpayers, neighborhoods, and survivors of violent crime heard in court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.