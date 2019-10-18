KEARNEY, MO (KCTV) -- An area wrestling club is raising money for their team in a unique way. Instead of your traditional fundraiser, they’ve decided to auction off two guns. However, what sort of legalities go into such a raffle for a youth sports club?
KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes spoke to an expert to find out.
The Kearney Dog Pound Wrestling Club was selling raffle tickets on Friday at a Price Chopper for two hunting rifles.
According to the group, they’re not worried about the push back they could receive.
“We’re raising money for tuition for kids who couldn’t wrestle for money reasons,” said Holly Huxtable, Secretary for the wrestling club. “We’re also trying to put on a tournament at the Kearney High School and for gear”.
“Me and two other moms on the board got together and thought, ‘How can we do a fundraiser?’” she said. “Then we thought, ‘Well, we’re in Kearney. It’s hunting season.”
According to Huxtable, Kearney has many people who are hunters and would be interested in purchasing raffle tickets.
“So far, it’s been a huge success,” she said.
They’re not the only ones doing a fundraiser like this. A wrestling club in Wellsville, Kansas is also raffling off firearms.
We spoke to Attorney Kevin Jamison about the legalities of a youth team auctioning off two guns and he said it’s perfectly legal.
“It gets attention, it’s a promotion, and it works,” he said. “Charitable organizations make a lot of money doing this.”
However, he said there are very important things to keep in mind. “The only problem that could possibly come up is if it’s gambling,” he said.
Jamison said that if it’s done as a drawing, it’s legal. If it’s drawn as a raffle where people are putting in money, the legality of it could be questioned.
“Though, it’s not something that’s generally enforced against charitable organizations,” he noted.
He said the gun must also be purchased through a licensed dealer, and a background check must be done on the person who takes possession of the firearm.
“Since these appear to be juveniles under the law, adult supervision has to actually handle the gun,” he said.
Jamison said it is also legal for kids to sell the tickets for the raffle.
Despite some push back the raffle could receive, Huxtable said they’re not worried.
“There is a lot of controversy right now, but I think as long as the topic stays on hunting and it’s done in a safe, legal manner, then there’s no problem with it,” she said.
According to Huxtable, they plan to go to Academy Sports with the actual winner of the raffle to purchase the rifle. That way, a background check will be conducted before purchase.
