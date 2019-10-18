Runner running generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A major Kansas City event could impact your Saturday plans.

The annual Kansas City Marathon starts at 7 a.m.

The race takes place on the third Saturday in October every year and cuts all across the city, from downtown all the way to the waldo neighborhood.

The 26.2 race starts near Ninth Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown and crosses through several neighborhoods including Midtown, the Country Club Plaza, Brookside and Waldo, ending around 75th Street.

