KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has the power to rule at any time on the case of Keith Carnes.
A judge finished a lengthy review of his case last week. Carnes’s attorneys believe the report’s findings prove his innocence.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has now responded by filing a request that the court deny Carnes’ immediate release.
Exonerees from Missouri and California who spent decades of their lives in prison for crimes they didn’t commit rallied alongside other advocates and Carnes’ family Wednesday in a show of support outside the Jackson County Courthouse.
“I was in prison for nearly 25 years as an innocent man. So, I know what it feels like to be sitting in a cage when you shouldn’t be there,” Darryl Burton said.
The Missouri Supreme Court has everything they need to make a ruling whether to release Carnes or at the very least grant a new trial.
“He missed his grandmother dying. He missed everything. His children, 18 years? His grandchildren? He missed their birth. He’s missed so much,” Carnes’s mother Eve Moffatt said.
Moffatt believes her son will be home soon, despite the Missouri Attorney General’s effort to block his release.
“I want to know why. Why he’s against us,” she said. “Haven’t they hurt him enough?”
