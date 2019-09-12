KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Small businesses in the Kansas City metro are already feeling the benefits of a winning football team, with all of the Chiefs excitement leading more people to eat out or carry out food on game days.
The owners of Rosedale Barbeque in Kansas City, Kansas, say when the team is winning people spend more money and time out at local places like theirs.
Stefanie Weishaar is a longtime employee at the restaurant, and while she noted that the business is always busy, excitement around the Chiefs game days make it even busier than normal, for a while.
Weishaar said the restaurant sees lots of customers picing up carryout orders, but when the game starts it’s a different story.
“We are crazy busy right before the game and then right before the game starts, it’s like it goes totally dead,” she explained. “The street traffic slows down, everything. Especially when they’re winning.”
Fans are quick to return after games, and Weishaar said that the Chiefs success leaves their customers in good moods.
“After the game we’ll get hit again a lot of times. Especially if it’s a home game,” she explained. “People coming home. They’re happy, still celebrating. It has a big effect.”
That effect can last all week, leading to bigger orders for the next weekend, as well as bigger tips.
“When we’re winning, the day after the game even, people are happier,” Weishaar told KCTV5 News. “They tip better. They are spending more money. You can just see the whole spirit of the town rises.”
It is a sea of red not just showing a love of barbecue, but pride in Chiefs Kingdom.
