KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed an uninvolved, neighboring person on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police department, this shooting happened at 3:15 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farrow Ave. That is just northwest of Leavenworth Road and N. 63rd Street.
According to police, an exchange of gunfire happened following an altercation outside a home in the area.
At least one of those shots hit a neighbor who was an innocent bystander. That person, a 50-year-old man, was found dead inside his home when officers arrived.
