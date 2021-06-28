EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – Some people in Excelsior Springs are still cleaning up from Friday’s flooding.
A bridge over the Fishing River downtown remains closed, with concrete barriers up, even though the water has receded. The area is prone to flooding, but this time it was a one-two punch.
Sabrina Thornton was nailing a tarp to her roof Monday morning. Limbs loosened in a windstorm two weeks ago, then came crashing down in the heavy rain.
“I stay in this house because my parents hand built it, so I’ve been here like my entire life,” said Thornton.
A large limb pierced the roof Friday, tearing out a piece of her dining room ceiling. She spent the weekend tackling that and had three contractor bags of the subsequent mess sitting on the porch.
After seeing the damage, she recorded video on her phone as a car across the street near the historic Elms Hotel came close to washing away.
She remembers what’s known as the “Great Flood of 1993.”
A FEMA report on mitigation from that flood reads, “Residents were evacuated. Streets were closed. Homes were destroyed. Cars, furniture, appliances all were swept away. Every public building was flooded.”
FEMA funds helped the city buy 61 homes to raze them and turn them into green space.
Thornton recalls the water in 1993 getting up to the second level of the homes where some childhood friends lived down the street from her. Those homes were torn down as a result. She knows it was worse then overall, but at her home, the damage was worse this year.
Thornton said in 1993, the water rose to the first step of her house. This time, it rose two steps higher, coming through her garage door into the basement.
"I haven’t had any water like this since the flood of ‘93 and it came right up to the wall. It didn’t actually enter the basement," Thornton said, comparing the two.
On Monday, the bridge over the Fishing River still had debris from when the river rushed over it Friday.
The luxury Elms Hotel, a big draw for the city, is on the other side of the river from Thornton's house. The flood damaged their spa and lap pool on the lower level, according to the reception desk manager.
The water went down quickly, but Thornton knows it’s bound to happen again.
“I love Excelsior, but I would also recommend not living so close the Fishing River downtown. Maybe stay away uptown a little bit,” said Thornton. “It’s got nice trees, nice scenery but definitely not worth having your house flood.”
The Elms reception desk manager said the spa will be back in shape to re-open in a couple of weeks, but it will take several months to repair the damage to the lap pool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.