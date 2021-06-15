EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Excelsior Springs, Missouri police are looking for a man who was reported missing Monday.
According to the police department, Charles Moore's family last heard from him on June 3.
He could be driving a 2005 Ford Taurus.
If you have any information about here he is, you are asked to call the Excelsior Springs Police Department at 816-630-2000.
A missing persons report has been made and the Missouri State Highway Patrol does have Moore listed as a missing person.
At this time, no further information has been provided by the authorities.
