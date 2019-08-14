EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- The Tiger Bowl Alley in Excelsior Springs means everything to owner’s Jerry and Teresa Ferrell.
“This truly is my wife and my livelihood, this is all we have,” Jerry said.
A fun retirement business, which is the reason it frustrates them both to see it damaged Wednesday morning, along with around $1,500 missing.
Police believe the break in occurred between 10 p.m. Tuesday night and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Interestingly enough, with everything the culprit, or culprits, took they managed to leave behind two things.
“That little item right there happens to be the break in stone,” Jerry said.
And a new hopeful spirit.
“We need to pick up the pieces go on continue to do the good things that we do and let people know that something like this is not going to scare us away,” Jerry said.
The couple said the next step is finishing installations of security cameras, but in the meantime, they’ll continue to operate.
“We will just click along and go right back to what we’ve done before and try and go back to the daily pace,” Jerry said.
At this time, Excelsior Springs police say this is an ongoing investigation, and encourage anyone with information to contact them.
