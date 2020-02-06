KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Yesterday was a long day of celebration for fans across the state, including emergency crews and waste management. How much did the city pay for a victory parade, though?
KCTV5 News has been asking for a final number over the last week. The city said it doesn’t have those numbers for us, so we asked fans how much they think it costs to fill downtown KC with Chiefs fans.
"Probably a couple million, easily,” said Shawn Thrash.
"Wow, it was big,” Wumi Akingoli said. “I wouldn't be able to estimate. Maybe half a million."
The parade, like back in 2015, was a public-private sponsorship. Some companies donate money and others offer up their services. You can see some of the parade sponsors here. The KC Sports Commission said the parade was largely funded with private help.
The city doesn’t have its total cost yet, but there was undoubtedly an economic impact.
One fan named Mark Fitzpatrick said, "Oh, I have no clue, but I also think about how great it is for the local economy. I know how much I spent yesterday. If everyone spent as much as me, all of these stores and restaurants did very well."
The city said final numbers take time to figure out.
"In terms of cost, that's something we're still crunching long term,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “There will be a lot of different costs that come to us along the way. Frankly, we know that this is the type of event this community deserves.”
It was a celebration full of hometown pride.
"I'm very hoarse still,” Fitzpatrick said. “It's been four days of trying to work a little and party a lot. It was a real special day."
To put on a parade like yesterday’s, there’s a long list of factors. When it comes to city workers (like the people who cleaned up the parade) and police officers, it’s a matter of overtime. The city said that is manageable when the parade is on a day when people are already working.
"We have to provide police service and we have to provide people safety,” said Sgt. Jake Becchina with the KCPD. “I think yesterday was a great example for that, and we're going to do that no matter what and we'll figure out the cost of it later."
"I think it's worth it because it's a glorious feeling,” said Akingoli. “Why not? It's a victory. It should be celebrated."
That’s regardless of the cost.
We asked the city about the Cost of the Royals parade in 2015 and it’s working to get us those numbers.
