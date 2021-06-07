KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded not guilty and will be able to drive after he was involved in a crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

5-year-old girl critically injured in crash, out of hospital Click here for updates on this story

Reid appeared in court virtually Monday to enter his "not guilty" plea. He will only be able to drive using an "interlock device." That works like a breathalyzer -- only allowing him to start the ignition if his blood alcohol level is below the legal limit.

Britt Reid is facing seven years for DWI charge. Is it enough? On Monday, Britt Reid was charged with Driving While Intoxicated—Resulting in Serious Physical Injury. According to court documents, his blood alcohol content was .113, two hours after the crash.

Judge seals report on crash involving Britt Reid A Jackson County judge has approved a motion to close the investigative police report regarding the February crash involving Britt Reid.

His next court appearance is scheduled for late July.

The crash on an I-435 onramp left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury. Charging documents revealed that Britt Reid was traveling at 84 miles per hour just seconds before the crash. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.