KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has pleaded not guilty and will be able to drive after he was involved in a crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

Reid appeared in court virtually Monday to enter his "not guilty" plea. He will only be able to drive using an "interlock device." That works like a breathalyzer -- only allowing him to start the ignition if his blood alcohol level is below the legal limit.

His next court appearance is scheduled for late July.

The crash on an I-435 onramp left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury. Charging documents revealed that Britt Reid was traveling at 84 miles per hour just seconds before the crash. He had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.

