HAMMOND, IN (AP) — A northwest Indiana man who was set free on bond on attempted murder charges is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, who he allegedly previously attempted to kill.
Hammond police say Charles Goforth is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sylvia Williams.
A relative on Wednesday found the 55-year-old Williams dead in her mobile home.
Goforth was charged with attempted murder for shooting Williams on Nov. 1.
He was freed on a $7,945 bond and a judge allowed him to return home to Independence, Missouri, where he was arrested Jan. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.