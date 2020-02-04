KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs fans are invited to a free Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and victory rally in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday.
The two-mile long parade starts at 11:30 a.m. Click here for a copy of the map.
The parade starts on Grand Boulevard at Sixth street and heads south to Pershing Road. The parade turns west on Pershing Road to Union Station.
The victory rally stage will be in front of Union Station, with the National WWI Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities on its north lawn.
The victory rally starts at approximately 1:30 p.m., shortly after the parade ends.
KCPD says at least 100 kids were temporarily lost at the Royals parade. They’re asking you to give your child a card with your contact information in case they are separated. There will be stations set up to help reunite parents and lost kids @KCTV5— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) February 4, 2020
For parade maps and complete information, including park and ride locations and closed streets, please visit www.chiefsparade.com.
Spectator information:
- Watch the parade anywhere along the route. Barricades will line the entire route along the curb. Pedestrian crossings are marked on the map, but they will be closed while the parade is in progress.
- Watch the victory rally in front of Union Station from the south parking lot, Pershing Road (which will be closed) or the lawn of the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
- Arrive early to find a spot. This will be a family-friendly event, and fans are reminded that public consumption of alcoholic beverages is prohibited. Remember it’s best to travel light and to not bring bags or backpacks.
- Medical stations and lost child locations are noted on the parade maps.
- Children’s contact info – Ensure that your children have contact information for their parents or guardians on their person.
- Make a plan in case you are separated from your family, including identifying meet up points.
- Cell phone reception will be extremely limited.
- Union Station will be closed to the public.
- Don’t bring drones. Federal law prohibits the use of drones over parade crowds.
- Officially licensed merchandise will be available at the following locations:
- Little Theater at Bartle Hall at 13th & Wyandotte streets
- Power & Light District at 13th & Walnut streets
- Big Brothers Big Sisters at 17th & Walnut streets
- Kadean Construction at McGee between 18th & 19th streets
- River Market at 5th & Walnut streets
City is bringing in 700 porta-potties for the parade. Officials say this is a record for the most portable toilets brought to KC at one time for an event. @KCTV5 #superbowlparade— Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) February 4, 2020
Transportation and parking:
KCATA will offer free bus rides, however, bus service will be limited (similar to Sunday service). Please visit www.ridekc.org for more information.
People are encouraged to use Park and Ride locations:
- 47th and State Metrocenter - 4601 State Ave, Kansas City, KS 66102
- Dropoff: 31st & Gillham
- Worlds of Fun -4545 Worlds of Fun Ave, Kansas City, MO 64161
- Dropoff: Truman Road & Lydia
- HyVee Arena / West Bottoms - 1800 Genessee St, Kansas City, MO 64102
- Dropoff: 18th & Troost
- Swope Park/Zoo -6800 Zoo Dr, Kansas City, MO 64132
- Dropoff: 31st & Main
- Oak Park Mall -11149 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS 66214 (95th and Neiman Road Park & Ride location)
- Dropoff: 25th & Southwest Boulevard
Park and Ride shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and then again from the end of the rally until the crowd disperses.
Spectators are advised to carpool and use public transportation. Parking will be extremely limited near the parade and rally.
Kansas City Streetcar will suspend operation beginning at midnight prior to the parade and will reopen as soon as conditions allow.
Closed streets:
- Grand Boulevard from the Missouri River to Pershing Road, starting Tuesday at 2 p.m.
- All east-west streets between Walnut and McGee from the Missouri River to Pershing Road, starting Tuesday 2 p.m. Some vehicle crossings will remain open until Wednesday 5 a.m.
- Main Street from 20th Street to Pershing Road will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians.
- Main Street from Pershing Road to 31st Street will be closed to vehicles, but open to pedestrians.
- Kessler Road from Pershing to the west side of the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
Accessibility:
Parade producers have designated space in front of a video screen on the southeast corner of the National WWI Museum and Memorial grounds for wheelchairs and ADA accessibility. Please be advised that space is limited and is first come, first served.
Weather:
Be prepared for typical February weather with the possibility of light snow and cold temperatures. We suggest wearing boots and your warmest clothes, since spectators will be outside for several hours.
