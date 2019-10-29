LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) -- Luke Bryan's Farm Tour performance at a Louisburg farm has been canceled for the second time this month, but the country star is instead opting to put on a concert at the Sprint Center.
The show is moving locations Wednesday in Kansas City at 1407 Grand Blvd.
All previously purchased tickets for Oct. 3 and Oct. 30 will be honored at Sprint Center. All tickets for both the floor and seating bowl will be general admission.
Guests may line up for general admission wristbands starting at 2 p.m.
Doors are scheduled to open at 5 pm. The show starts at 6 p.m.
For all previous ticketing inquires, contact Big Tickets at farmtour@bigtickets.com. Tickets for Luke Bryan Farm Tour at Sprint Center on sale now at SprintCenter.com, Price Chopper Box Office at Sprint Center or by phone at 888-929-7849.
Farm Tour parking will not be honored at the new location. All parking purchased online through Big Tickets will be refunded to the original card holder. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refunds to post to your account for parking only.
Heavy rain on Oct. 2 had kept Bryan's crews from being able to set up the necessary equipment for the next day's show, causing the artist to temporarily abandon plans for the farm performance. A rescheduled concert at the farm was set for this Wednesday, but forecasted snowfall caused organizers to again pull the plug on the event.
The Louisburg event was the second concert on Bryan's six-location Farm Tour to be postponed for the weather. The concert scheduled for Stafford Farms in Richland, Michigan, on Sept. 27 was postponed because of severe weather, but Bryan held a make-up performance on Thursday of last week.
MC Farms in Louisburg had expected around 20,000 spectators for the show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.