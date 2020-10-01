FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- USD 207 was evacuated on Thursday afternoon after a bomb threat was made toward the district over the phone.
As a precaution, all four schools were evacuated.
All students and staff were safely moved to rally points, where parents could pick up their children.
No one was injured and there has been "100% accountability of all students and staff."
The public is still being asked to stay away from the schools at this time.
All previous coverage is below.
Patton Junior High School in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, conducted an emergency evacuation today at 1:30 p.m.
The only information available right now is that an investigation is underway.
The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.
Update:
According to Fort Leavenworth's Facebook page, Hancock Gate is open but the Grant and Sherman Gates are closed until further notice.
All schools in USD 207 are closed and people are encouraged not to go to them.
USD 207 and the Forth Leavenworth garrison are determining points where students can be picked up.
They said more information will be distributed soon.
Update:
The authorities are currently compiling the details about what exactly is going on.
"Students are currently headed to rally points on Fort Leavenworth where parents can pick them up," according to the public affairs officer for U.S. Army Garrison at Fort. Leavenworth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.