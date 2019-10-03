KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Frontier flight made an emergency landing at KCI on Thursday just before 6 p.m.
The emergency landing was due to a report of smoke in the cockpit.
The Embraer ERJ145 plane did land safely. The flight was number was 4717.
The flight was headed from St. Louis to Denver.
There were 53 people were on the flight, but no one was hurt.
No other information is available at this time.
