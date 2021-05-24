KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Evergy is warning their customers about yet another phone scam that is occurring where the scammers threaten to disconnect service unless paid immediately.
"For past-due accounts, calls from Evergy requesting payment are never made the same day as the disconnection," a release from Evergy clearly states.
On Monday, Evergy said that they had received "many customer reports" of people making calls to customers where they claim to be Evergy representatives and ask customers for "immediate payment to avoid service disconnection."
Evergy said that these so-called representatives are not Evergy employees.
"Several customers have contacted us after receiving suspicious calls," Evergy's release said. "In most cases, the caller claims to be an Evergy customer service representative to get the customer to provide credit card information or other personal information, telling the customer a check has bounced or he/she has a past-due bill. Imposters will often ask customers to use a pre-paid card for payment. Evergy will never ask a customer to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay for service."
"Customers may verify an individual is from Evergy by asking to see company identification or by calling the Customer Contact Center before giving any information such as your Evergy account number or banking information," they continue. "If you can’t verify that you’re speaking with an Evergy employee, do not give them this information. Evergy Missouri service areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customer service toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Customers can also review their account status online by visiting www.evergy.com."
"If you feel you have been a victim of a scam, please work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime," they add.
