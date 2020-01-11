KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A winter storm brought rain, ice, and snow across Kansas and Missouri on Friday and Saturday, causing more than 11,000 Evergy customers to lose power.
By 3 p.m. Saturday, power had been restored to 95 percent of affected customers. Power is expected to be restored to everyone by midnight.
According to Evergy, the outages were caused by the wind coupled with ice accumulation on power lines that caused lines to gallop, power poles to break, and downed power lines.
Evergy crews began repairs on Friday afternoon as the first outage reports were received and will work until power is restored to everyone.
Areas of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri experienced more concentrated outages and additional line crews were brought in for those repairs.
