Evergy: 'It's going to take a couple more days to get power restored'

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday afternoon, the president and CEO of Evergy provided an update for the thousands of customers who lost power due to last night's storms.
In total, 258,000 customers lost power over the course of the storm according to Evergy. As of 1:55 p.m., 35,966 Evergy customers remain without power according to their outage map online.
During his 12:30 p.m. live update via Zoom and on YouTube, David Campbell donned a neon vest and hard hat. In the background, a crew could be seen at work.
Campbell said that Evergy has asked for assistance from some of their neighboring utilities.
However, Campbell said that "even with that extra help it's going to take a couple more days to get power restored."
"We don't have a firm estimate for everyone and that's just because of how widespread the storm is and how we literally have to do it -- in some areas -- neighborhood by neighborhood, tree by tree," he said.
"We appreciate your patience with us as we work through this," Campbell said.
Campbell said this storm was one of the biggest in Evergy's history. He notes the damage and outages are across "a wide area because the storm was so widespread."
