FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – Evergy is warning customers about a new round of scam calls.
Evergy said people claiming to be with the company are calling customers and demanding immediate payment.
Scam Alert! Customers reported being contacted by #Evergy demanding payments. We will never ask for your credit or debit card information over the phone. Be careful and learn more here ➡️ https://t.co/WaomTF3Y0b #StopScams🛑 pic.twitter.com/FJX5ujaTBS— Evergy (@evergypower) December 27, 2019
The company told KCTV5 News that they will never ask you to give credit or debit card information over the phone, threaten to disconnect your power in a matter of hours, or ask for payment in the form of a pre-paid card.
It anything seems off, you can always call Evergy's customer service line at 1 (888) 471- 5275.
