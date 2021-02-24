KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Evergy says they will not disconnect customers' electric service through May 2.
According to a release from the company, this temporary moratorium on disconnections includes both residential and small business customers who have balances that are past due.
The company is waiving late fees and offering 12-month payment plans to help customers pay their electric bill.
Evergy had implemented an initial moratorium on March 13 of last year. In June, special bill credits were offered to customers as disconnections resumed on July 15. Then, just before Thanksgiving, Evergy reinstated the disconnection moratorium and hasn't disconnected customers since then.
“Evergy is extending our moratorium on disconnects as new assistance is coming available for customers affected by the pandemic,” said Chuck Caisley, Evergy's senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Over the last year, some customers may have accumulated a high past-due balance, and emergency assistance funds could help them reduce balances owed. We encourage customers to seek assistance now as funding is limited and will expire this year.”
"Over the upcoming weeks, Evergy will communicate with customers whose account may be in danger of disconnection beginning May 3," a release from the company said. "Information about financial assistance from community social service agencies is available by calling 2-1-1."
Evergy's Bill Relief Options page can be viewed at: https://www.evergy.com/landing/bill-relief-options.
According to the company's release: "Evergy Missouri service areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customer service toll-free at 1-888-471-5275. Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Our customer call centers are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.