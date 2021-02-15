KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There were unprecedented power outages for Evergy customers on Monday, but as of 3 p.m. that appears to have ceased for the time being.
On Monday, 60,000 customers were affected by temporary blackouts for 30 minutes.
A spokesperson for Evergy said that they had to have the temporary power interruptions because the region is facing an unprecedented level of demand upon the system, which means there have been power supply concerns.
This is because it is simply so cold and so widespread -- not only affecting Kansas and Missouri, but also the entire region.
The power grid is supplied by numerous sources, but the only one that isn’t currently affected is nuclear power. Evergy’s spokesperson said they’ve had issues with getting natural gas, coal, and renewable energy in because of the cold.
Evergy said that they have enough supply for all their customers but that, in this situation, the regional power authority (named the Southwest Power Pool) has to make sure that all utilities in the region they encompass have enough power.
As such, SPP asked the utilities in the region to begin brief power interruptions in an effort to reduce supply concerns. Reducing supply concerns now would mean avoiding widespread power outages later.
While Evergy usually gives notice for planned outages, they were not able to give notice in this situation because they were required to act immediately. They said that is part of the reason why they tried to make the outage as brief as possible.
When they fulfilled the request from SPP, Evergy said they tried to avoid circuits that involve hospitals, nursing homes, places that have the COVID-19 vaccine, etc.
After the temporary interruption, they went from the worst level of emergency in the region to Level 2. At Level 2, they are still asking customers to reduce their energy consumption.
It is touch and go, so if the power supply in the region becomes more limited then they will have to go back into Level 3.
Evergy encourages people to make sure they are prepared for an outage in case another 30-60 interruption has to occur (e.g. keep phones charged, have a flashlight around).
For the latest updates from Evergy, check their Facebook page.
To conserve energy, customers should:
- Unplug appliances that aren’t being used
- Not run major appliances until later at night (e.g. dryer, dishwasher)
- Turning down the thermostat to around 65 or 68 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.