EUDORA, KS (KCTV) -- Even a routine call can put firefighters in danger, but first responders found a reason to laugh when a pile of trash ignited in Eudora this week.
When it comes to fighting fires, a sense of humor can help you reflect. That’s especially true if you’re a pastor.
Bud Elliot is the chaplain for Eudora police officers and firefighters.
“I'm always good for a bad joke,” he said. “Look for the positives in life. Look for the joy in life.”
However, he was not laughing when he first saw a fire as he was finishing up lunch.
“I got the alarm call and said, ‘Hey! That's right across the street!”
It was a close call for the driver of a garbage truck who had just picked up a load at the Family Dollar.
“He had a fire in the back of his truck, so he dumped the load,” Elliot said.
High pressure hoses made short work of it, though.
“Trash truck fires happen often because what people throw away isn't regulated,” said Assistant Fire Chief Nathan Stoermer.
One might say they've heard this one before.
“There's a million things rushing through your head,” Stoermer said.
This fire was a little different, though, and it would have been easy to miss the punchline that was written in plain sight on the Dairy Queen's marquee.
“I saw the sign advertising the Flamethrower Grillburger,” Elliot recalled.
The burger is a spicy special from DQ, marketed with some memorable ads that have flames shooting out of people’s mouths.
“I thought there's a bit of irony there,” Elliot said.
So did the firefighters. When Elliot took a picture of the sign in front of the blazing pile, the department posted it on Facebook. The post has over 3,000 shares.
“We see a lot of bad stuff, but we do have a sense of humor,” Stoermer said.
So did Steve Walter, who owns the DQ.
“When you put the two together, it's hilarious,” he said. “This is viral advertising. I want to thank the fire department for helping us with that.”
It’s a punchline turned into a lunch line. On Friday, Elliot did order the Flamethrower Grillburger and they gave it to him on the house.
It's a bit too cold for ice cream, but the season's always right for a good joke.
“When we can find something to laugh at, it makes the day a little more enjoyable,” Elliot said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.