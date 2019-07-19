OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Shawnee police found and arrested a man Thursday night who had escaped three days earlier from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center.
Trenton Partelow, 26, had been in center in connection with a plea agreement in a 2018 aggravated burglary case in which he agreed to serve six months and have three years of probation.
He was sentenced on July 2 and had been at the jail ever since until his escape on Monday.
Partelow has now been charged with aggravated escape.
