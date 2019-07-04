KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Authorities say an inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility is now back in custody after being found in the metro area.
According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, inmate Dustin Frank Robinson was taken into custody by the Kansas City Kansas Police Department Thursday morning.
Robinson was positively identified by corrections officials then taken back to Lansing where he was checked out by medical staff and placed in restrictive housing.
He had walked away from a minimum-security area of the Lansing facility around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials with the Department of Corrections said that the details surrounding Robinson’s escape from the facility are still being investigated.
Robinson is currently serving 131 months for aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police, robbery and DUI, all tied to incidents that happened in Shawnee County.
Prior to him escaping the facility, Robinson had been scheduled for a Prisoner Review Board hearing in August.
