BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- One of three cows that escaped from a meat processing facility today was ultimately euthanized in Blue Springs after traipsing across a high school football field.
The incident started at 12:48 p.m. and the previously mentioned cow was corralled at 1:43 p.m. Officers and animal control were still trying to contain the other two as of 2:50 p.m.
The three escapees from Valley Oaks Meats -- a bull and two steers -- were first spotted near 10th Street and Walnut downtown.
At one point, the bull was on the football field near the Blue Springs High School Freshman Center.
According to a spokesperson with the Blue Springs Police Department, the bull was led away to a nearby wooded area -- away from the school, residences, and businesses -- and was euthanized due to its "unsafe and uncontrolled behavior."
One other steer was also euthanized.
The police department notes the animals were euthanized "after exhausting all options" and to "ensure the safety of residents and property."
By 3:50 p.m., the surviving steer had been corralled and trailered.
There is no immediate threat to the public at this time, the police department notes.
