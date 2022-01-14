FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Friday morning is Erin Little's last day on the KCTV5 morning show, but don't worry! She's not leaving. You'll just be able to watch her at a different time.
You may remember last month, we announced that meteorologist Gary Amble is retiring at the end of this year. As Gary transitions toward retirement, Erin will become Chief Meteorologist starting on Monday.
Erin said goodbye to her morning colleagues on Friday, as they reflected on her time on the morning show!:
