KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas Speedway announced that Kansas City native Eric Stonestreet will serve as the grand marshal for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

“We’re excited to welcome Eric home again,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “He’s an incredible actor who has never lost touch with his Kansas City roots, and we cherish his longtime friendship with Kansas Speedway.”

Stonestreet’s portrayal of Cameron Tucker on ABC's Modern Family earned him two Emmy Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., Stonestreet will give the command to start engines to the drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Gates open at 11 a.m. Sunday, with a pre-race concert Mitchell Tenpenny beginning at 12:15 p.m.

For more information visit www.kansasspeedway.com.

