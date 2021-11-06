SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- THIS SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELED. Alice Main has been found safe.
Previous coverage:
SALINE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- An Endangered Silver Alert has been issued out of Saline County for a missing woman.
Alice Main, 80, was last known to be westbound on I-70 near mile marker 74 Friday night around 9:00. She was last seen driving a black Nissan Altima with Texas plates.
Main is a white female, 5'9" and weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, red blazer, jeans and a stocking cap.
According to the alert, Main had been acting unusual the last few days.
A family member was last talking on the phone with Main when a male subject started talking and said Main was at the 74 mile marker. Later, Main called and said she was fun off the roadway and was unable to get the car to move. She has not been heard from since.
Anyone seeing Main, the vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Saline County Sheriff's Department at (660) 886-5511.
