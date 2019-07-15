GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The State of Missouri has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a Greenwood woman who is diagnosed with dementia.
Jessie Anne Lucas is an 84-year-old female described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes, and is said to be wearing an unknown type of clothing but Lucas does wear glasses.
Lucas is said to be driving a black 2001 Toyota Corolla bearing a Missouri tag of PF6K4T.
Police said that Lucas left her residence in Greenwood at an unknown time on Monday en route to a doctor’s appointment but did not arrive at the doctor’s office.
She was last seen at a gas station on Renner Road and 95th Street in Lenexa, Kansas at 2 p.m. where she was assisted in fueling her vehicle and was given directions to Lee’s Summit.
She left the gas station southbound on I-435 from 95th Street.
Anyone seeing Lucas, or her vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Greenwood Police Department at 816-537-5020.
