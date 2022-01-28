ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- A St. Joseph toddler police had classified as missing and endangered Friday morning was found safe a few hours later, they said.
St. Joseph police sent out an alert early Friday morning as they searched for a child they said is missing and endangered. They released pictures of both the child and the man believed to be with the young boy, the 1-year-old toddler, Kyden Nielfen.
The suspect being sought in connection with the missing child was Tyler Mozee, according to the St. Joseph Police Department. The man had a relationship with the child's mother, but is not related to the boy.
Police did not give any details on how the toddler was found or whether the man was taken into custody.
Police had said there was "significant threat to life" in this instance, and anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
