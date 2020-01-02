KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Police Department's Mounted Patrol Division is reaching the end of the trail.
The Board of Police Commissioners announced in November that the unit would be disbanded and its officers would be reassigned to other units.
Now, the private donors that helped finance the mounted officers are saying goodbye.
For Alice Lee Hollister, it's been a difficult few weeks.
"There's really no valid reason for shutting down an entire unit," she said.
Lee is part of the Friends of the Mounted Patrol which helped cover some of the cost of feeding and caring for the curious, gentle giants who carried officers through Kansas City streets.
"They moved crowds like nobody else," she said.
Over the next few days, they'll move some of the gear into storage.
"These are the horses who have served," she said.
Today, she's gathering up a few keepsakes. One officer's family came to brush the animals one last time, and his daughter even made cards for them.
Most of the horses are already home with their owners. The mounted patrol will officially close its doors and disband at the end of next week.
"It's a done deal. We can't do anything about it," Hollister said.
Some animals are going to other police departments Another went home with Roy Konkey who learned to ride on the horse.
"It's a dream come true," he said.
Konkey and his wife needed a gentle horse for trail rides, and he'll have plenty of treats.
"They're trained working animals. They need to have a job to do. I think this will work out perfect for us," Konkey said.
It's not the outcome Hollister and others who supported the mounted for more than a decade hoped for.
"The horses all have good homes and that's where my heart goes to," Hollister said.
Her heart will stay with them long after a difficult goodbye.
