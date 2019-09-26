EMPORIA, KS (KCTV) -- When it comes to rest, college students don't always pass the test.
That's why a school in Kansas is experimenting with a way to help.
It's a struggle at every college, but hours in the library at Emporia State University can take their toll.
Amy Johnson and Courtney Renfro have been working hard on their biology labs.
“Everyone's always tired,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, I just want to crash.”
“You can be working on something and just kind of doze off,” Renfro said.
Fatigue is something Mary McDaniel Anschutz has noticed among students. She's the health coordinator for the campus.
“You can walk through campus and find students napping,” Anschutz said.
That's why the university was willing to work with a company called Hohm, which makes sleeping pods. The pods are little nap chambers and there is one that now sits in the basement of library.
Courtney DeWeese is a student worker who cleans the room between snoozers.
“Change the sheets, take out trash every time, get the laundry ready,” she said.
You book time online, take an alarm to help you wake up, and enjoy a bed to yourself.
“It's designed to make you feel weightless, super comfortable,” DeWeese said.
The doors stay locked and the walls are all soundproof. Plus, every student gets two free hours per month.
“It's okay to take naps,” DeWeese said.
Emporia launched the pod earlier this month and plans to put another one in the student union.
“Anything we can do to help our students to do well academically makes sense,” Anschutz said.
It's something students are already curious about trying.
“Just that no distractions aspect of it,” Renfro said.
However, some might prefer their own room.
“It's just something you don't expect on a campus,” Johnson said.
Catching a few extra zzz’s could help students earn some A’s as long as they don't oversleep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.