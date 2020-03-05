The Kansas Democratic Party waited until Thursday before printing ballots for the May 2 primary so that it would properly reflect candidates still in the presidential race. But shortly after the state ballots started printing, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the contest.
"What can you do? We waited as long as we could," said Kansas Democratic Party Chair Vicki Hiatt, who noted that if some voters are so passionate about Warren that they still want to vote for her, they certainly have that opportunity now.
Other candidates who recently dropped out---like former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and billionaire Tom Steyer---will not appear on the Kansas ballot. That's by design by the Kansas Democratic Party, because they were hoping for an up-to-date ballot to give to voters for the primary. Thursday was the latest day they could print in order for the ballots to be ready for the primary, Hiatt said.
Hiatt said they knew such a scenario could be possible. A release sent out by the organization shortly after ballot printing was set to begin Thursday stated, "If a presidential candidate suspends their campaign after our ballots begin printing on March 5, 2020, at 9:05 a.m., they will remain on the ballot for the primary election."
Warren ended her candidacy around 9:45 a.m. Central Time.
