SMITHVILLE, KS (KCTV) – Clay County parks officials have issued a warning for visitors to Smithville Lake this week.
They have issued a swimming advisory for the Camp Beach Branch of the lake due to elevated levels of E. coli being detected.
County officials did note that levels at Little Platte Beach are within the normal range.
Levels of E. coli readings can spike after heavy rainfall or due to the presence of some wildlife.
Parks officials noted that signs have been posted on both beaches indicating the current levels. The testing is done weekly and results are available online at ClayCountyMo.gov.
Anyone with questions on the safety of the lake can also call the park office at 816-407-3400 ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.