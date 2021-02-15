INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Rolling power outages will appear throughout the region, with thousands of customers impacted at a time for 20-30 minutes. This request comes by the Southwest Power Pool due to high demand.

"We do not yet know how long these rolling outages will be needed. Please plan accordingly," the city of Independence said Monday in a tweet.

Evergy releases information on blackouts KCTV5 News wanted to pass along information from Evergy about rolling blackouts that could impact customers in the Kansas City metro for 30-60 minutes at a time.

This comes hours after Independence joined a growing number of governments and utility companies asking people to conserve gas and energy to curb the emergency freezing cold temperatures.

Companies such as Spire Gas, Atmos Energy and Evergy are among those asking customers to cut down on energy consumption be turning thermostats down a few degrees, skipping laundry and performing other household measures.

Independence, Spire, Evergy and others ask consumers to conserve energy because of weather emergency The City of Independence on Monday morning joined the growing number of governments and utility companies asking people to conserve gas and energy to curb the emergency freezing cold temperatures.

"Due to extended extreme temperatures affecting the regional power supply, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has asked member electric utilities, including Evergy, to implement controlled, temporary emergency electricity reductions in order to help avoid larger uncontrolled and extended power outages throughout the region," a release from Evergy said.

"Beginning on February 15 at 12:15 p.m., Evergy will begin to turn off electricity to blocks of customers for approximately 30 – 60 minutes. Once the period has concluded, power will be restored to the impacted area. The emergency outages will then rotate to another portion of Evergy’s service area. Power will cycle off and on periodically until the reduction is no longer required by the SPP. With these extreme cold temperatures, equipment may not operate as intended. As a result, outages could last longer than 30 - 60 minutes."

Overall, utility companies said they are experiencing wholesale natural gas prices anywhere from 10 to 100 times higher than normal. Those costs will eventually flow through to the customers, and increase monthly natural gas and electric bills, they said.

SPP said in a release that this is the first time that they have ever had to call for controlled interruptions of service.

If you are impacted by an emergency electricity reduction, you do not need to report your outage. Rather, check Evergy’s outage map and www.evergy.com/outageinfo for more information. All customers should be prepared for the potential for these periodic outages. If you experience an outage that lasts longer than an hour, report your outage at www.evergy.com or call 888-544-4852 or 800-544-4857, for Kansas Central customers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission also issued an emergency order to "ensure adequate natural gas and electricity is available." The full order can be viewed here.

The Board of Public Utilities in Wyandotte County has also started implemented power interruptions.

“Everybody must do their part to save electricity the next few days and this in turn will help us make sure the power supply continues to best serve the region’s needs,” said David Mehlhaff, BPU Chief Communications Officer.

BPU began to turn off electricity on blocks at around 12:10 p.m. It's impacting areas for approximately 40 minutes.