OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- As electric vehicles hit the car market in droves, the Kansas City metro is quickly becoming a hub for drivers willing to make the switch.
Some cities in the area are even offering incentives for them to dump the pump.
Outside the Indian Creek Library branch in Olathe, the city's newest charging station awaits those drivers.
The station is attached to two large solar panels, rotating with the sun.
Cody Kennedy, a spokesperson for the city, demonstrated how the Chargepoint hookups worked on a Nissan Leaf, part of the city's new fleet of electric cars.
"These stations, along with the conventional stations in Olathe are free," he explained.
The chargers and the solar panels are not connected to an electrical grid. The city partnered with the Metropolitan Energy Center and Beam Global to install them at the library, Olathe Lake and the Olathe Community Center.
Kennedy said they are capable of powering around 96,000 miles of driving over the course of a year.
They take around two hours to fully charge a vehicle, which is why they are ideal for locations like the library.
"You can stop in, enjoy a snack and pick up your reading material," he said.
David Bennett, a Tesla owner, said he and his daughter, who drives a Leaf, are excited about the growing availability of charging in public locations like the library.
"Everyone ought to consider an electric car," he said. "The performance is fantastic and, environmentally, you're better off."
The Kansas City Metro area has around one thousand EV charging stations according to PlugShare, a site that tracks availability.
