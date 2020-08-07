CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The new primary election results for Clay County are in after an issue with the voting software caused the numbers to be off.
The programming error mostly impacted races that were uncontested. However, one race was impacted to the point that there is a new winner.
The new results show the Democratic candidate selected for Western Commissioner is Jon Carpenter, not County Assessor Cathy Rinehart as originally thought.
The election board noticed some issues with the results Wednesday, which they blamed on a programming error that caused some precincts to show zero votes for certain candidates -- even those running unopposed.
KCTV5 reached out to both candidates.
Rinehart told us that she is disappointed but will continue her role serving the area as the county assessor.
Carpenter officially won and, despite the system error, he still strongly believes the voting system works.
“I truly believe that the overwhelming majority of the time they do and people should have faith in the system and in American democracy,” he said.
Carpenter will now represent the Democrats in the Western District Commissioner’s race, facing off against Republican candidate Lydia McEvoy in November.
