KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are asking for the public's help in finding a 67-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday at his bus stop.

Victor Rounds, 67, was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. AT Gladstone Boulevard and Benton Boulevard, at the bus stop he uses to get to his routine doctor appointments, according to information released by the Kansas City Police Department.

He was wearing a green shirt, tan pants and gold wire-rimmed aviator-style glasses. Police warned that he may be confused and disoriented, and he needs his medication.

Anyone with information on Rounds is asked to call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

