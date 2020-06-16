Elderly man found dead in house fire in Grandview

Police and fire crews responded about 5:30 a.m. to 135th Street and Donnelly Avenue. While working the fire, firefighters discovered an elderly man dead in the residence. 

 (Kaci Jones/KCTV5 News)

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a house fire early Tuesday morning in Grandview.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man, but say he was in his 70s. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

