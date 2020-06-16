Elderly man found dead in house fire in Grandview

GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a house fire early Tuesday morning in Grandview.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man, but say he was in his 70s.
Police and fire crews responded about 5:30 a.m. to 135th Street and Donnelly Avenue. While working the fire, firefighters discovered an elderly man dead in the residence.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.