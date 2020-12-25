Double fatality wreck

Two people have died following a crash involving a police chase in Kansas City, KS. 

 Kimo Hood/KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Two people have died following a crash involving a stolen truck and a police chase in Kansas City, KS.

A spokesperson for the KCK Police Department says around 1 p.m. on Friday, a truck was stolen in the area of N. 25th Street and Grandview Boulevard.

After the truck was stolen, police say one of their own vehicles was struck by the fleeing truck when officers responded to the scene.

There was a brief pursuit and at 17th and Orville Avenue in KCK, a second vehicle was struck with two people inside.

Both died in the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the victims of the wreck were Mario Madruga, 89, and Delia Madruga, 85. 

They were both from KCK. 

Police have one in custody. They are still searching for the second suspect.

