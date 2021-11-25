MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- The bells and lights at a railroad crossing in rural Miami County were sounding and flashing for hours, well into the night, after a crash involving a car and a train left two people dead.
Miami County Sheriff’s Captain Matthew Kelly said they got the 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. He said it appeared the victims were an elderly couple from the greater Kansas City metro area and that they had just left a family Thanksgiving dinner nearby.
“This is an emotional call for anybody involved in this, not just for the family but also for us on scene,” said Kelly.
He said it’s not clear yet what caused the collision between the Union Pacific train and the sedan at Ridgeview Road and Wagstaff Road, just south of 255th Street and Ridgeview. He said investigators will be looking at the train’s onboard cameras to determine if the bells, lights and gates were activated at the time the sedan crossed the tracks.
He said they believe it was a slow-moving freight train. The couple’s car was pushed a considerable distance down the tracks as the train tried to stop. Somewhere along the line, the car caught fire.
“I think it makes it even more traumatic on a holiday like this,” Kelly said. “The family is definitely suffering. They are struggling and we send our condolences and our thoughts to the family.”
He said they sheriff’s office had a representative visit with the family to check on their needs and see how they can help. They’ll also be checking with the emergency responders about their well-being.
