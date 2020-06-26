LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- An effort to suspend foreign worker visas may impact families seeking childcare, which includes a type of service that promotes cultural exchange through au pair matching.
On Friday, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers took a look at how dozens of families in the metro could be impacted.
A summer at home has brought a twinkle of joy into Richalle Ritts' home in Lee's Summit. However, the biochemical engineer has had a busy work schedule lately. She's working on a team that's developing a COVID-19 vaccine for distribution.
“We have projects going on across the country and my work is vital right now,” Ritts said.
A houseful of playful kids isn't always the best work environment.
“Homeschooling the kids and working from home was a little hectic,” she said.
Until recently, Ritts had a helping hand -- an au pair from Brazil who her family met through a cultural exchange program that places live-in nannies looking for experience in the states.
“She was able to help with the kids and crafts and face painting… just keeping them off screens,” Ritts said.
This summer, their au pair left for another job in Pennsylvania and the Ritts matched with another woman who was supposed to start in June.
“The first few travel bans were from COVID and that's understandable,” Ritts said.
However, the Trump administration also placed limits on several types of new visas earlier this week and that includes J-1 workers like au pairs.
“Now we're in a bit of a bunch for childcare,” Ritts said.
Her family is one of dozens in the Kansas City area who may have to wait until January.
Tatjana Alvegaard works with Au Pair Care, which is a matching agency that works with local families from all walks of life.
“It's troubling for all our families,” Alvegaard said. “This is a reliable source of childcare for them.”
She said au pair programs are cultural exchanges, which is different from hiring foreign workers. So, the industry is pushing the government to review the decision in the next month.
“Hopefully people understand the importance and money that this program that brings into the economy,” Alvegaard said.
The Ritts are getting some help from their neighbor for now, but they may be looking for help again once the school year starts -- especially for their twins, one of whom has type one diabetes.
“Parents are up against a different kind of struggle right now and I hope people just know they have to help one another,” Ritts said.
Cultural exchanges like this one help families balance work with childcare, especially during a time where both are different than usual.
